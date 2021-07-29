A majority of prospects in attendance for Thursday’s cookout at Ohio State had already been on campus for visits in June, when the yearlong-plus moratorium on recruiting visits ended.

There were multiple first-time visitors, however, with one of them being Clay Wedin. Wedin, a product of Tampa (Florida) reeled in an offer from the Buckeyes over a year ago, but finally had the opportunity to make the trek up to Columbus for today’s event.

Wedin, who arrived in town on Wednesday night, was all smiles following his time on Ohio State’s campus.

“Visit was great. Loved getting to see everything in person,” Wedin told BuckeyeGrove’s Kevin Noon. “See the coaches in person. Get a good feel for the environment at Ohio State… I wouldn’t say there was a main message from the coaching staff; just getting to see a fit and get a feel for this environment.”