BuckeyeGrove - Five-star QB Quinn Ewers remains locked in with Ohio State

SOUTHLAKE, Texas – The final stop of our nearly weeklong Southern Swing trip in Texas brought BuckeyeGrove to Carroll Senior High School today.

Southlake Carroll, a powerhouse football program that competes for state titles on a yearly basis, is home to several recruits with Division 1 talent.

One of the members of the team just so happens to be Ohio State commit Quinn Ewers, Rivals’ No. 1 overall prospect in the 2022 class. If his ranking holds, then Ewers would join Terrelle Pryor as the highest rated players the Buckeyes have ever signed out of high school.

Following a throwing session that demonstrated why he is a can’t-miss football prospect, Ewers talked about a wide array of topics, including unsubstantiated rumors that he was wavering on his commitment.

“I haven’t heard a whole lot about that, but it’s funny that you say that,” Ewers told BuckeyeGrove. “My message is that I haven’t really talked to any other coaches besides, obviously, Coach Day, Coach Dennis and those guys. So, I’m pretty locked in with my decision.”

A person can make the argument that tOSU is deserving of the moniker, “Wide Receiver University.” After all, two of their wideouts – Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson – are expected to be first round picks in 2022, and next year’s receiver room will feature former five-stars Emeka Egbuka, Jaxon Smith-Nijigba and Julian Fleming.

This is an embarrassment of riches, and Ewers says he’s looking forward to throwing to this elite wide receiver corps.

“It’s crazy,” Ewers said. “It’s crazy having all that talent that just want to be a part of something special at Ohio State. I’m going to be blessed to have talent like that on the outside.”

Rain prevented Ewers and his teammates from completing their workout outside, but an indoor practice facility allowed for them to continue on schedule.

Ewers was phenomenal on Thursday as he was firing darts in stride, showed off a nice touch on deep throws, had a rapid release, and displayed excellent footwork. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder ran into a couple of problems, however, as some of his deep passes actually hit the roof of the facility.

It was clear to see why Rivals and every other service has Ewers at No. 1 on their rankings, but he's more focused on leading the Dragons to another state title.

“It’s all fun and games. I’m so blessed to be recognized as the number one player in the country and all this five-star stuff,” Ewers said. “At the end of the day, I’m just here playing football. Having fun with my buddies. It’s all fun and games, but it’s a team game at the end of the day.”

Switching back over to his recruitment, Ewers is scheduled to be in Columbus for the jam-packed official visitor weekend, appropriately titled Buckeye Bash 2.0. This will give Ewers an opportunity to put on his recruiting hat and have conversations with Ohio State targets in person for the first time since he committed.

His trip in early June will also mark Ewers’ first visit to Columbus since he was in the ninth grade.