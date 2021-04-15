DUNCANVILLE, Texas – While all eyes are on J.T. Tuimoloau and where he will sign this summer, Ohio State is still in the hunt for a flurry of pass rushers in different parts of the country.

From Kenyatta Jackson and Marvin Jones Jr. in South Florida, to Enai White in Pennsylvania, to Caden Curry in nearby Indiana, location has not been an issue for the staff in his pursuit of elite defensive ends.

A familiar location that the Buckeyes have dipped into multiple times this cycle is Texas, home of Rivals100 junior Omari Abor.

Abor, who is the fifth-ranked strong-side defensive end on our network, spoke with BuckeyeGrove about his recruiting process, defensive line coach Larry Johnson, where Ohio State fits into the mix, and much more.

“It’s going really good,” Abor said of his recruitment. “I’ve been talking with a lot of different coaches. I really just narrowed down to my top 10. So, I’m going to drop that tomorrow… of course, [who’ll make it are] the main schools, like Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma, USC. Everybody else, you’re just going to have to see about that one.”