DENTON, Texas – After signing one of the best cornerback classes in December, Ohio State is looking to continue their momentum into the 2022 cycle.

The Buckeyes are off to a good start as they hold commitments from five-star prospect Jaheim Singletary and Rivals250 junior Jyaire Brown. Assuming both players follow through with their verbal pledges, then the question remains: Who will be the third CB in this class?

Well, Kerry Coombs and Matt Barnes have some options to work with. Despite missing out on five-stars Denver Harris, Domani Jackson and Will Johnson, nearly a handful of uncommitted corners are on the staff’s radar, including Austin Jordan.

Jordan, a four-star recruit out of Ryan High School, spoke with BuckeyeGrove about his decision to put the program in his top three last month.

“Ohio State, you know, is just somewhere that produces first-rounders,” Jordan said. “Somewhere you would want to go as a corner... they have consistency. They’re always in the top four and competing for a national championship. I want to be a part of a winning team.”