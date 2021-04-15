AUSTIN, Texas - Our Southern Swing trip in the Lone Star State brought us to Austin on Thursday.

Earlier this morning, we stopped by Lake Travis High School to check in on Ohio State commit Caleb Burton. During our time with Burton, BuckeyeGrove had an opportunity to watch him catch some passes and conduct a one-on-one interview with him afterwards.

During our conversation with Burton, he covered a variety of topics, including his upcoming official visit to Ohio State, the wide receiver room at his future school, helping tOSU on the trail, and much more.

Burton, the No. 6 wideout in the country, is locked in with his pledge, and discussed what led to him joining the class last November.

“I think it really starts off with Coach Hartline,” Burton told BuckeyeGrove. “Me and his relationship is really, really good. I love Coach Day. My parents love Coach Hartline, too. It was just, for me, it's really just the relationship I have with the position coach, and Coach Hartline just stood out since Day One."