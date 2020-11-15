BuckeyeGrove - Extensive Ohio State playbook key for remainder of season

The Buckeyes are the only team in the Big Ten Conference that is averaging over 500 yards per game. They've also scored the most points in the conference so far with 139 - and Ohio State has played one less game than the next closest team (Indiana; 135).

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There is no denying how prolific the offensive juggernaut that is of No. 3 Ohio State.

Head coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson have had plenty of opportunities to showcase the playbook that serves as the intellect of the game plan.

RELATED: Indiana will 'bring the heat' as cancellation pivots game plan

The Buckeyes have ran 213 plays over the course of their 101:24 time of possession this season, an average of 33:48 per game. Eighty three of those total plays have been passes and 130 have been runs.

In order to keep the competition on their toes, the Ohio State playbook sees a different variation each week, according to Day.

"The way we do it is we have our core concepts that we rep, rep, rep and rep, that really, we feel pretty confident calling at anytime," Day said Nov. 10. "Then, we have game plan things specific for that opponent. Based on what we’re seeing, we try to adjust from there. I would say it’s rare we get exactly what we expect.

"You have to be able to adjust.”

That final point is key emphasis and the formula as to how Ohio State has been able to emerge victorious in 35 of it's last 37 games. That's over a span of three seasons, dating back to Nov. 4 of 2017.

Reining in the timeline a bit, quarterback and 2019 Heisman Trophy finalist Justin Fields has been acquainted with Day and the offense since he arrived at Ohio State in January 2019.

Fields has meticulously studied the Buckeyes playbook, which has led to no trepidation to its depth no matter how big or how small.

"I pick up on things pretty fast, so when I get a feeling of a play, I might only have to run it once or twice to get a good feel of the play," Fields said Nov. 11. "We’ve had so many reps at these certain type of plays. I think this quarantine, since we weren’t able to practice, we got in the most amount of plays we’ve ever gotten in.”

The familiarity Fields has with the playbook gives the Buckeyes a leg up over teams who may not sit in the same position.

That familiarity has translated to confidence for Fields, as shown with his 86.7% completion percentage with as many touchdown passes as incompletions (11). Fields has been able to execute at a high level, and Day acknowledged that.

“Certainly it’s different when you have a quarterback who's been here for two years," Day said. "He now has a rolodex and catalog of plays."

For another member of the Buckeyes offense, the case isn't quite the same.

A first-year starter at right tackle, Nicholas Petit-Frere said it's hard to learn the plays at first when one's role increases. He added that understanding the call goes beyond surface-level concepts, but each play builds on one another.

“There’s such an extensive playbook with different types of situations, scenarios and then even once you get the plays down you got to understand ‘Okay, what happens when you see any type of blitz?’" Petit-Frere said Nov. 10. "Once you get it done, you feel very confident and you feel great about everything, no matter what the situation or defensive front is or blitz or anything.”

Fields isn't denying the fact that Ohio State has more than a bundle of tricks of its sleeves, per se. But just as Day mentioned, the key is learning in practice.

“There’s a good amount of plays we have to remember, but I think those plays become easy to remember because the amount of reps we do and the amount of time we put into studying those plays," Fields said.

AND: Unscripted Ohio Live: What to make of the season so far

Despite the extensive nature and build of Ohio State's playbook and varying schemes, the players on the roster haven't questioned the methods behind all of the madness.

“That speaks to how great of a football mind coach Day and coach Wilson are, all of our offensive coaches, really," senior tight end Luke Farrell said Nov. 11. "They scheme better than anybody. We have complete faith in them to give us a plan every week that’s putting us in a great position to win.”

Day and Wilson have over 50 years combined of coaching at the collegiate level or higher. It's safe to say they've seen a thing or two, thus allowing them to take notes along the way to steer the playmakers in the right direction.

The amount of playmakers, also, is a strength of the Ohio State offense. There are 16 players who have at least five all-purpose yards this season, and eight of whom have scored a touchdown, which shows Ohio State trusts its players when it needs to spread the ball around.

“Since we have such a deep and talented offense, I think we can pretty much do whatever coach Day thinks is the best for each week," junior tight end Jeremy Ruckert said Nov. 11. "That just goes into how each week is different, and it shows how good we are at taking the meetings to the field.

"We only get one shot at most plays, so just try to execute it in practice so we can execute in the game.”

PLUS: Coming to Ohio State was Ruckert's 'best decision'

Day said on 97.1 The Fan on Thursday that college football is a "no-huddle world" nowadays, and gave an intriguing reason for why such an extensive playbook is articulated and complex.

“I think a lot of coordinators try to steal your signs and get your formations, try to get them into the best play possible," Day said. "You watch what happened in the Notre Dame and Clemson game where they went to a wristband. There’s a lot of that going on and trying to make sure you’re ahead of it so you don’t give an advantage.

"When you were in a huddle, you called the play and you didn’t know what formation you were in, so they just broke the huddle, got up to the line of scrimmage and went. We try to have contingency plans for each of those different looks.”

Building off of the pure amount of repetitions in practice, Day said each concept wouldn't be as sharp or hammered home if it weren't for the Buckeyes on the scout team.

“The scout team is critically important to give us a good look, that’s when we have our best game plans," Day said. "Everybody has a different job within the team. No job is more important than anybody else, and everybody has to do their job in order for this thing to work."

ALSO: Day hopeful Big Ten will revisit minimum game requirement as needed

Day said he’s happy with the 3-0 start to which his team has gotten out, and said he would take it if he was presented with such a scenario in the preseason.

However, the second-year head coach said there are certain things the Buckeyes must correct if they want to be an elite college football team.

“To say that we’re where we need to be as a team in terms of playing at a high level, no, we’re not where we need to be," Day said Nov. 10. " I don’t know if that’s going to happen this week, I don’t know if that’s going to happen in two weeks. But, we have to continue to work at that.

"Really not disappointed in anything; we want perfection here.”