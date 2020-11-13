BuckeyeGrove - Unscripted Ohio Live: What to make of the season so far

COLUMBUS, Ohio - We rolled out a new feature today as we took your questions during a live video show here at BuckeyeGrove.com.

Sure, the Buckeyes are not playing a football game this week, but that does not mean there is nothing to talk about. It came as a shock when Maryland pulled out of Saturday's game but the work goes on, both for the Buckeyes and those of us here at BuckeyeGrove.com.

We talked about the news that led up to the cancellation of the game, conspiracy theories that people are throwing out there about the potential of gaming the system at Ohio State's expense, the biggest surprises of the season and a whole lot more.

Check out our 45-minute show and be sure to let us know what you think of it. We will start bringing you these on a regular basis if you like them and we want you to be part of it all with your suggestions and your feedback.