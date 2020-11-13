Day hopeful Big Ten will revisit minimum game requirement as needed
COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Following the cancellation of Ohio State’s game against Maryland this weekend, much has been made about the Big Ten’s minimum game requirement for conference championship eligibil...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news