BuckeyeGrove - Indiana will 'bring the heat' as cancellation pivots game plan

Ohio State didn’t expect such a change, but in light of all challenges thrown in 2020, the Buckeyes are now given a chance to show just how flexible they can be.

Wednesday’s announcement of the cancellation of this week's game at Maryland forced head coach Ryan Day to quickly pivot to preparing for an Indiana team that’s taken the Big Ten by storm.

“I think it’s going to be a good challenge," Day said on 97.1 The Fan Thursday. "(Michael) Penix is playing at a high level and those receivers are big, strong and they’ve made big-time plays. That’s why they’re 3-0."

As Day said, the Hoosiers have gotten out to a fast start this season, and currently sit as the East Division's only other undefeated team.

Indiana has scored at least 36 points in each of its three games against then-No. 8 Penn State, Rutgers and then-No. 23 Michigan. The victory over the Wolverines marked the Hoosiers' first win over Michigan since 1987.

"I think they’re playing with confidence, being aggressive," Day said. "They’re bringing the heat.”

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been the lynchpin of the Hoosiers offense, having thrown for 750 yards through three games and has a seven-to-one touchdown-interception ratio.

Among Penix's weapons on offense include running back Stevie Scott III, who sits third in the conference with 235 rushing yards, and wide receiver Whop Philyor, whose averaging 12.0 yards per catch.

"It’ll definitely be a challenge for our secondary," Day said. "The front is going to have to put pressure on them, but it’s going to be good. It’s a great challenge for us.”

Defensively, the Hoosiers have allowed the conference's fifth-fewest yards per game at 364.0.

The matchup between Indiana's defense and Ohio State's high-powered offense will be one to watch. Among notable Hoosiers defenders include defensive backs Tiawan Mullen, who has 2.5 sacks, and Jaylin Williams, who has three interceptions.

“They’ve done a lot of good things on defense," Day said. "They’re blitzing pretty frequently and playing pretty aggressively. They’ve done a great job of creating negative plays, getting people off schedule."

Ohio State may have an edge coaching-wise as one of Day's assistants offers familiarity with Indiana's program.

Buckeyes offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson spent six years as Indiana's head coach. He led the Hoosiers to a 26-48 record over that time, and the team made two bowl appearances, which came in Wilson's final two seasons at the helm.

“He knows everything that’s going on in terms of keeping in touch with it all," Day said. "He did such a great job when he was there. He keeps a close eye on it and is very proud of what he got done there.”

Indiana is still scheduled to travel to East Lansing to contest Michigan State on Saturday.

No. 3 Ohio State will treat this as a “bye week” and will have a typical Thursday practice with walkthroughs on Friday and a padded practice on Saturday, according to the Buckeyes head coach.