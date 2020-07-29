Dave Lackford and I have gone back and forth over the past few weeks.

Our epic battles have included sharing who we believe are the top flip candidates for the Buckeyes, which offensive and defensive prospects to monitor in this class and the five most wanted 2021 targets for Ryan Day's program.

Today, however, we are putting aside our longstanding feud for this piece you are about to read below.

In this story, we will evaluate how the recruiting process played out for Rivals100 Ohio State running back commits Evan Pryor and TreVeyon Henderson. Included in each section as well is a breakdown of each player's skill set and what they bring to the table.