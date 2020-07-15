BuckeyeGrove - Joe v. Dave: Radar Scan - 2021 offensive prospects to monitor

Every season, we see a group of seniors who flew under the radar catch fire during camp season and, if not then, after they play the first few games of the season.

Unfortunately for the 2021 class, college camps have been canceled and their hopes for a season are precarious. Pretty soon, players are going to come off the board for Ohio State and other schools.

These coaching staffs will have to look elsewhere to find players to fill open spots with nothing to evaluate but junior film and perhaps a handful of camps that have taken place this year.

Dave Lackford and Joseph Hastings take a look at players on offense who could potentially be extended scholarships from Ohio State, if the next wave of offers happen.