BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State Buckeyes' Five Most Wanted: July Edition

The Ohio State Buckeyes are currently sitting at 18 total commitments, but are far from done with their recruiting efforts in this class.

Several big name players are continuing to be heavily pursued by the program, with some of them having spoken with BuckeyeGrove over the past few weeks.

In this first Hastings/Lackford edition of "Most Wanted," we take a look at who we believe are the five most important remaining targets for Ohio State in the 2021 cycle.

Nearly a handful of prospects in the trenches cracked this list, as well as a talented defender committed elsewhere.