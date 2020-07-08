 BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State Buckeyes' Five Most Wanted: July Edition
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-08 11:35:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Ohio State Buckeyes' Five Most Wanted: July Edition

Joseph Hastings & Dave Lackford
Staff

The Ohio State Buckeyes are currently sitting at 18 total commitments, but are far from done with their recruiting efforts in this class.

Several big name players are continuing to be heavily pursued by the program, with some of them having spoken with BuckeyeGrove over the past few weeks.

In this first Hastings/Lackford edition of "Most Wanted," we take a look at who we believe are the five most important remaining targets for Ohio State in the 2021 cycle.

Nearly a handful of prospects in the trenches cracked this list, as well as a talented defender committed elsewhere.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}