The Buckeyes have undoubtedly been dominant on the trail as they hold the No. 1 recruiting class on Rivals, but that doesn't mean every remaining target is a guarantee to land in Columbus.

If they get the feeling a target or two may be out of reach, Ryan Day and his staff may circle back to some players they offered early on in the 2021 cycle. They also have the ability to dip into the recruitments of new prospects that weren't previously on their radar.

Back on Wednesday, Dave Lackford and Joseph Hastings dished out a couple of key offensive recruits who could, or at least should, be considered as potential offer options for Ohio State.

In yet another edition of "Joe v. Dave," we decided to do that same piece, except for the defensive side of the football this time around.