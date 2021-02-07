BuckeyeGrove - Day updates OSU’s QB room: ‘They’ll spend a lot of time together’

Ohio State’s mid-year enrollees from the recruiting class of 2021 are on campus, including four-star Philadelphia native Kyle McCord .

The Buckeyes have anticipated this for a while, and it was confirmed when junior and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year Justin Fields declared for the NFL draft on Jan. 18 .

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ryan Day has his first real quarterback competition on his hands.

Day said last Wednesday that along with McCord, rising sophomores Jack Miller and C.J. Stroud are returning from spending time at home. The trio will spearhead what Day said will be “a good competition” for the starting role under center come the 2021 season.

“I know Jack and C.J., their relationship grew as the season went on,” Day said. “They’re going to do a great job bringing Kyle in, they’ll spend a lot of time together.”

Miller and Stroud combined for 18 snaps in the abbreviated 2020 season; neither attempted a pass.

With his experience having manned quarterback duties at New Hampshire from 1998-2001, Day said quarterback competition breeds a unique relationship among players.

“At first you’re kind of adversaries and before you know it you’re best friends and you’re the best man at their wedding," Day said. "That’s just kind of how it goes in that room.”