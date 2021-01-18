BuckeyeGrove - Justin Fields declares for NFL Draft

Monday’s national championship game will go down as the last in a Scarlet and Gray uniform for junior quarterback Justin Fields , as the prolific passer announced he will forgo his senior season of eligibility to declare for the NFL Draft.

Fields, who is projected to be selected early in the first round, ends his two-year Ohio State career having racked up no shortage of accolades and accomplishments in Columbus after transferring into the program from Georgia following his freshman season.

The back-to-back winner of the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year award, Fields was a Heisman Trophy finalist as a first-year starter and true sophomore in 2019, and finished seventh in the voting for the award this season.

Fields went 20-2 as a starter, losing only to Clemson in 2019 and Alabama to end the 2020 season, and he went 16-0 against Big Ten competition with two conference championships in his tenure.

With Fields at quarterback, Ohio State earned back-to-back College Football Playoff berths for the first time ever, and Fields led the Buckeyes to their first national championship game appearance in six seasons.

Fields finishes as Ohio State’s second all-time leader in passing touchdowns with 62, behind only J.T. Barrett, and his 41 in 2019 are second only to Dwayne Haskins’ 50 in a single season the year prior.

With 77 total touchdowns in two seasons, Fields is Ohio State’s fourth all-time leader, sitting behind Barrett, Braxton Miller and Art Schlichter.

Fields won the Chicago Tribune Silver Football Award this season, and he was named the Offensive MVP of the Sugar Bowl after an all-time great performance against Clemson in which he threw for 385 yards and six touchdowns.

That passing yardage total is good for eighth-most in a single game by a Buckeye, and his 427 total yards in the contest ranks sixth, behind five performances by Haskins.

The six touchdowns Fields threw against the Tigers is tied for an all-time single-game record at Ohio State, and Fields is one of just six Buckeyes to account for at least six total touchdowns in a game. He did so on three occasions.

In the national championship game, Fields threw for 194 yards and a touchdown on 17-for-33 passing, and he ran for an additional 67 yards on just six attempts.

Fields finished his final Ohio State campaign with 2,100 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions in just eight games, completing 70.2 percent of his passes. He ran for an additional 383 yards and five touchdowns.