BuckeyeGrove - Now on campus, Ryan Day gives early first impressions of mid-year enrollees

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The end of the 2020 chapter of Ohio State football drew to a close over three weeks ago, and the page toward the 2021 season is turning. Since the Buckeyes returned to Columbus following its fifth National Championship appearance this century, they had some new faces arrive in 15 mid-year enrollees from the 2021 recruiting class. Up until January, most of the incoming freshmen hadn’t met one another in person, only seeing each other over Zoom video calls. During lunch one afternoon, head coach Ryan Day noticed this next class of Buckeyes holds special character. "They hadn’t really seen each other and met each other ever in person, but they’re laughing with each other and making fun, joking like they’ve been around and known each other for years," Day said. "They did an unbelievable job of getting to know each other over the past year. Because of that, it’s already a really tight group.” ALSO: Who comes next at running back for Ohio State?

Day said each mid-year enrollee quarantined for a week with COVID-19 monitoring still in place. The new Buckeyes and their families would typically have dinner with the team and spend time in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in a 'normal' year however, but health protocols have caused changes. While the Buckeyes haven't done 'a ton' of working out, according to Day, he's been rather impressed with their talent and ability. In particular, Day said Philadelphia native Marvin Harrison Jr. caught his eye. “He looked like a different person when he walked in the building," Day said. "Think he was 6-3 and north of 200 pounds and looks great." The four-star wide receiver will have ample opportunity to develop and learn from fellow receivers in rising-senior Chris Olave and rising-junior Garrett Wilson, in addition to rising sophomores Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. RELATED: Barnes to become secondary coach, Fleming promoted to full-time position Among the players on the defensive side of the roster, Day pointed out incoming four-star defensive tackle Tyleik Williams. “First time I got a chance to see Tyleik Williams in person, really moves well for a big size," Day said. "That’s a big, big inside guy we’re excited to have." The Buckeyes interior defensive line was a strength this past season in senior Haskell Garrett, who will return for a fifth season, and junior Tommy Togiai, who declared for the NFL draft. Williams will compete to add to the rotation along the defensive line that limited opponents to 97.6 rushing yards per game.