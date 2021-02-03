Ohio State is searching for its next running back.

Following his three-game fever dream on the national stage, Trey Sermon is off to the next level, leaving the door wide open for his successor to step up to the plate.



The lingering question is who that successor will be.



In the earliest days of the 2020 season, Ryan Day wouldn’t commit to a single starting running back, saying there were more than a few options to take carries for his team.



This year appears no different.

“Lot of depth. A lot of guys, but certainly a lot of talent,” Day said on Wednesday. “What a great opportunity this spring to have these guys go compete. We’re gonna do the best we can to simulate games as much as possible in the spring to get a feel where these guys are at.”