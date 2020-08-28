Ohio State landed yet another commitment on Thursday, with the latest addition being four-star prospect Tyleik Williams.

Williams spoke with Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Friedman about his decision to team up with the Buckeyes, and you can find that article HERE. What sold the top-20 defensive tackle on them was Larry Johnson's presence on the football staff, the success of the program, the campus and his overall relationship with the coaches.

With Williams already having broken down his college choice, BuckeyeGrove wanted to get a different perspective on his commitment. So, we contacted his head football coach, Carroll Walker, who opened up about Williams' skill set, what he needs to improve on and the type of person Ohio State will be adding next year.

"He's a big 6-4, 330-pound kid. A defensive tackle who can run like a power forward on the basketball court," Walker said. "His strengths — he can slant and hit the gap real good. He can avoid blocks, he has strength to bull you over and he reads the football very well.