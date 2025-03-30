Evan Goodwin on Ohio State, Georgia DE raves about Buckeyes visit

Ohio State adds another offensive lineman to its 2026 class as Arizona's Tucker Smith picks the Buckeyes.
Ohio State and C.J. Hicks are working to find the perfect fit for him on defense this spring.
Ohio State has added a major commitment in its 2026 recruiting class from in-state standout Sam Greer.
Priority in-state target Elbert Hill returned to Ohio State on Monday for a spring visit.
Some updates from Ohio State spring drills with four practices in the books
