Ohio State adds commitment from Arizona offensive lineman Tucker Smith

Recruiting is a non-stop business and there aren't many places in the country that do it at the level Ohio State does. Keeping up with the Buckeyes' recruiting efforts is a full-time job and Dotting the 'Eyes is doing its best to keep you up to date with The Inside Stuff, the Ohio State recruiting notebook on Rivals.com.

COLUMBUS—Ohio State has picked up another offensive lineman for its 2026 recruiting class as O'Connor (Glendale, Ariz.) high school three-star prospect Tucker Smith has ended his recruitment and picked the Buckeyes.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Smith was offered by Ohio State and new offensive line coach Tyler Bowen just about a week ago during his first visit to campus and saw no point in waiting to make a decision upon returning back home. Dotting the 'Eyes asked Smith whether he had any inclination that a commitment was in his near future.

"No there wasn’t," he said. "It's hard to break off some of the relationships I’ve built with other coaches, but there no doubt in my mind I am a Buckeye."

Smith's first visit to Columbus provided all the comfort and security he wanted in his college choice.

"On the visit," he said. "They made it so easy for me. When they were showing me around it felt like home for me. It was just so perfect for me to be around all the people and the players and how they did everything so perfectly that it just felt like home. That's the place for me to be for my college career.

"The coaches see me as a leader. They though I was the guy [for them] from the way I play, the way I hold myself as a person and who I am."

Smith is the second offensive lineman in the last two days to commit to the Buckeyes, joining Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio) four-star tackle Sam Greer, who picked Ohio State on Tuesday. Ohio State now has three linemen in its 2026 class and are looking to double that number by the time the December signing period rolls around.

The Buckeyes beat Arkansas, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and others to win the battle for Tucker Smith as Tyler Bowen starts to heat up on the recruiting trail in Columbus.