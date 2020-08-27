"Coach Johnson is that guy," Williams said. "He knows what he's doing with the defensive line. He's put many guys in the league. Their education is great. The program is great. The campus is great. The vibe with all the coaches was really great too. They're just cool. I vibed with them easily. I talk to coach Day and one of the strength coaches too.

"The coaches see me as a good defensive tackle," he said. "They say I move well for my size. I'm around 330-pounds right now but I move like I'm 250 or 260. I'm tall and have good hands so they say they could develop me to an athlete that could play on Sundays.

"They showed me the depth chart and they're actually losing a couple tackles and ends so I have the potential to play my freshman year," said Williams. "That's really big for me. You always want to get on the field as soon as possible. All their defensive linemen have good hands and feet and none of them are slow. They all play how I play.

"On the virtual visits they've showed me the campus and dorms," he said. "It was always really nice. I think they have a thing called Real Life Wednesday where they help athletes when they're done with football. It's really good.

"I'm already recruiting Shawn (Murphy)," Williams said of his five-star teammate in the 2022 class. "He already likes them a lot and that pretty much his hometown."