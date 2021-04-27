BuckeyeGrove - Christian remains firm on his commitment, ready to get up to Columbus

ACWORTH, Ga. – Ohio State’s football program was dealt a blow on Sunday with the decommitment of Dasan McCullough.

On top of being a coveted linebacker who would perfectly fit the “Bullet” position in their defense, McCullough was one of the top commits when it came to reaching out to priority targets.

It will be a tough task to fill McCullough’s void in this class, something that tight end commit Bennett Christian is well aware of. Christian, who committed to Ohio State less than two weeks after McCullough did last summer, spoke with BuckeyeGrove’s Kevin Noon about his reaction to yesterday’s news.

“Obviously, losing Dasan is a big blow to the whole class,” Christian said. “He’s a really good friend. I really can’t hate on him for making that decision. Like I said before the camera [started rolling], it’s something that I think a lot of us would do – to play with your family. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“Dasan is an insane player,” Christian added. “Great man. It sucks, obviously, for everybody, but we can’t blame him. Hope for the best for him. He’ll succeed wherever he goes.”

Ever since he teamed up with Ohio State on Sept. 1, 2020, Christian has been recruiting nonstop, whether that’s on social media or behind the scenes. He played a significant role in fellow TE pledge Benji Gosnell joining the class in November, and has several more targets on his radar.

Christian says the person he’s recruiting the hardest is Rivals250 running back Dallan Hayden, who, like Christian, is the son of a former Tennessee Volunteers football player.

“He’s probably the main guy I’m recruiting right now,” Christian said of Hayden. “Just saying, ‘Dude, this is where you’re meant to be.’ Kind of the same thing [with me] that your family doesn’t dictate your future. I think I have really good influence over him with that.”

In less than a year, Christian will be packing up his bags and moving up to Columbus, where he’ll spend the next three-to-five years.

When he does, there will be a lot of familiarity on campus given the relationships he has with the staff and the 2022 commits. Christian remains in touch with Kevin Wilson on a consistent basis, and had nothing but praise for who he is as both a coach and a person.

“I can’t say nothing better than he’s an amazing guy,” Christian said. “Coach Wilson, he’s obviously one of the biggest reasons I committed. Just the fact that I will be developed by someone with his experience. Guys like Luke Farrell and Jeremy [Ruckert], really just seeing what he has done with them.

“Especially with Jeremy being more of a receiving guy. Seeing what he’s done with him in the blocking game is insane. Personality-wise, he’s just a great man. Always high energy. So, it’s really good. I’m excited.”

We would have been remiss if the topic of the Buckeye Bash 2.0 did not come up during our conversation with Christian. This major official visit weekend from June 4-6 will mark the first time Christian has checked out the school since taking a self-guided tour of the campus in August.

Christian is looking forward to meeting both the coaching staff and his future teammates for the first time.