BUFORD, Ga. – In June, Ohio State is hoping to make a big splash in the world of recruiting.

Over 30 prospects, including all 10 of their pledges, are gearing up to make the trip to Columbus for their official visits that month. It would not be a stretch to say the program may land multiple players shortly after their trips to the school, helping them regain some momentum following Dasan McCullough’s recent departure from the class.

One of the targets that will be in town in a few weeks is Jake Pope, a top-35 athlete out of Buford High School. While speaking with BuckeyeGrove in an exclusive one-on-one interview on Monday, Pope dished out what he is hoping to experience during his June 18-20 visit.

“Just seeing those coaches in person and finally getting to talk to them and let them show me around the campus and see if I get a feel for it,” Pope said of what he’s looking forward to the most on his OV. “So, I'm excited to get up there, see everyone, see the campus and get the feel of the team.”