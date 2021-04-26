ELLENWOOD, Ga. – Christen Miller has seen his recruitment shake up multiple times since the start of the year.

Offers from Ohio State and USC in the span of a few weeks led to those programs significantly changing the top of his leaderboard from what it previously was. Those schools becoming an option for him also led to Miller opting not to announce his commitment on April 4.

The next step for Miller will be to utilize his official visits, with three already having been scheduled. Miller conducted a one-on-one interview with BuckeyeGrove earlier today, and discussed where things stand between him and Ohio State, how highly he thinks of Larry Johnson, and his June official to the school.

“Really excited because I wanted to end off June right,” said Miller, who will be officially visiting tOSU from June 25-27 alongside teammate Joshua White. “I’m really excited to get up there with Antwuan [Jackson], get up there with Josh. We’re going to have a lot of fun. We’re going to get up there and put the uniforms on – that’s my first time in the uniform.

“Hopefully it’s not cold like it was in October. It’s going to be a good experience… [I’m looking forward to] mainly just being with the coaches in person… actually getting a feel for them in person and seeing who would be my future coach.”