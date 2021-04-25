SUWANEE, Ga. – A pair of wide receiver commitments and signing a trio of pass catchers in December has not stopped Brian Hartline from continuing his recruiting efforts in the 2022 class.

It was confirmed to us shortly after Kyion Grayes’ commitment that Ohio State was still in the hunt for a third wideout in this cycle, and the one prospect they seem to have the best shot with is Kojo Antwi.

Antwi is showing the Buckeyes a significant amount of interest as he included the program in his top five, along with Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and USC, over a month ago.

“Just Coach Hartline, his reputation and his experience in the league,” Antwi told BuckeyeGrove when discussing why Ohio State made the cut. “Him developing receivers; you know, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, they're going to go the league. And their receiver room as well. Their reputation of competing for a natty every year is interesting.”