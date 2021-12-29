Chris Olave leaves final impression on Rose Bowl practice field

Chris Olave had already announced that his Ohio State career was complete.

He released his statement on Twitter, thanking his teammates, coaches, Buckeye Nation, telling them he would still be at the Rose Bowl to cheer on his teammates.

And then there was practice the next morning: Olave lined up with his helmet on like nothing ever changed. Redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud took the snap as the senior receiver ran a simple out route, taking the pass in stride; one of the last times that would happen for him at the college level.

To sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba, it just shows Olave’s want to be a part of the team one last time, showing his love for the brotherhood.

The San Marcos, California native wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. And for him, it seems to be much more than just taking part in the game at the end of the week.

“Yeah, one last shot with the guys for sure,” Smith-Njigba said. “We're rooming together, so it's great to him be there and still be supportive and help me out and still talk to me about like what he sees and what he wants to see. Yeah, it means a lot for sure.”