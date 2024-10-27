Advertisement

Closer look at grades from Buckeyes hard-fought loss at Oregon

Closer look at grades from Buckeyes hard-fought loss at Oregon

Ohio State dropped a competitive matchup at Oregon, and the PFF grades offer more insight on the loss.

 • Austin Ward
How will Ohio State handle the loss of offensive tackle Josh Simmons?

How will Ohio State handle the loss of offensive tackle Josh Simmons?

Looking at the possible paths to replace Josh Simmons on the left side of Ohio State's offensive line.

 • Bill Landis
Three Pressing Questions as Buckeyes look to regroup after loss

Three Pressing Questions as Buckeyes look to regroup after loss

The Buckeyes have lost their breathing room in the Big Ten championship race after a loss at Oregon.

 • Austin Ward
5 thoughts: On Will Howard, game management and Ohio State's loss at Oregon

5 thoughts: On Will Howard, game management and Ohio State's loss at Oregon

COLUMBUS — Five thoughts on Ohio State's 32-31 loss to Oregon on Saturday night in Eugene, Ore.

 • Bill Landis
Ohio State: Snap Judgments as Buckeyes drop thriller at Oregon

Ohio State: Snap Judgments as Buckeyes drop thriller at Oregon

Ohio State came up short in the biggest test of the season on Saturday night at Oregon.

 • Austin Ward

Published Oct 27, 2024
Carnell Tate, Cody Simon lead Ohio State to ugly, but important, home win
Jeremy Birmingham
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@Birm
