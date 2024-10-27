Carnell Tate, Cody Simon lead Ohio State to ugly, but important, home win

in other news
Closer look at grades from Buckeyes hard-fought loss at Oregon
Ohio State dropped a competitive matchup at Oregon, and the PFF grades offer more insight on the loss.
How will Ohio State handle the loss of offensive tackle Josh Simmons?
Looking at the possible paths to replace Josh Simmons on the left side of Ohio State's offensive line.
Three Pressing Questions as Buckeyes look to regroup after loss
The Buckeyes have lost their breathing room in the Big Ten championship race after a loss at Oregon.
5 thoughts: On Will Howard, game management and Ohio State's loss at Oregon
COLUMBUS — Five thoughts on Ohio State's 32-31 loss to Oregon on Saturday night in Eugene, Ore.
Ohio State: Snap Judgments as Buckeyes drop thriller at Oregon
Ohio State came up short in the biggest test of the season on Saturday night at Oregon.
