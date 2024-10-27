Five Thoughts: Ohio State puts forth flat effort vs. Nebraska

Ohio State dropped a competitive matchup at Oregon, and the PFF grades offer more insight on the loss.
Looking at the possible paths to replace Josh Simmons on the left side of Ohio State's offensive line.
The Buckeyes have lost their breathing room in the Big Ten championship race after a loss at Oregon.
COLUMBUS — Five thoughts on Ohio State's 32-31 loss to Oregon on Saturday night in Eugene, Ore.
Ohio State came up short in the biggest test of the season on Saturday night at Oregon.
Ohio State dropped a competitive matchup at Oregon, and the PFF grades offer more insight on the loss.
Looking at the possible paths to replace Josh Simmons on the left side of Ohio State's offensive line.
The Buckeyes have lost their breathing room in the Big Ten championship race after a loss at Oregon.