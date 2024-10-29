Advertisement
Ohio State reaching out to 2026 in-state risers, Jahkeem Stewart may visit
Ohio State is monitoring a pair of in-state 2026 risers and Jahkeem Stewart is considering another Buckeyes visit.
• Jeremy Birmingham
Four thoughts on Ohio State football in the second half of the 2024 season
Thoughts on the defense, pressure, Will Howard and more as things ramp back up.
• Bill Landis
Post-Oregon recruiting thoughts, new offers, Ohio State off-week priorities
Catching up on the latest big picture items in Ohio State football recruiting.
• Jeremy Birmingham
Closer look at grades from Buckeyes hard-fought loss at Oregon
Ohio State dropped a competitive matchup at Oregon, and the PFF grades offer more insight on the loss.
• Austin Ward
How will Ohio State handle the loss of offensive tackle Josh Simmons?
Looking at the possible paths to replace Josh Simmons on the left side of Ohio State's offensive line.
• Bill Landis
Trae Taylor connects with Ohio State, Buckeyes impress Dakota Guerrant
