Buckeyes rank fourth in Andy Katz’s May Big Ten power rankings

“I wouldn’t say a reach, but this is sort of a hedge on Ohio State, because we don’t know about E.J. Liddell and Duane Washington ,” Katz said. “If they’re all back, then the Buckeyes could win the Big Ten.”

However, college basketball analyst Andy Katz placed Ohio State fourth in the Big Ten conference alone in his May power rankings for the Big Ten Network.

The Buckeyes were given the fourth-best odds to win the 2022 NCAA Tournament by Bovada sportsbook back in April, and college basketball insider Jon Rothstein placed Ohio State No. 4 in his first set of preseason power rankings just a couple weeks ago.

The Ohio State men’s basketball team has gotten plenty of love this offseason when it comes to way-too-early rankings, and we’ve documented a number of them in the past couple months.

Fifth-year senior forward Kyle Young , who opted to return for an additional year in the program in April, told Katz in an interview last week that he expects to check in with the two All-Big Ten performers soon to see how they’re feeling, but has previously said that he won’t try to persuade them to stay.

Both Liddell and Washington declared for the NBA Draft following the end of the 2020-21 season. Head coach Chris Holtmann said in April that he has worked to “separate all personal feeling” in the advice he’s giving the pair.

However, it’s no surprise that their potential return or departure is a major factor in Katz’s evaluation of the program this offseason.

“We already know they added good rotation players; Joey Brunk, Jamari Wheeler. So that’s Brunk from Indiana, Wheeler from Penn State, and Kyle Young is returning,” Katz said. “So Ohio State could certainly be even better if they get back Liddell and Washington, and they could win the Big Ten.”

Katz placed Maryland, which has picked up two of the nation’s top transfers in former Georgetown center Qudus Wahab and Rhode Island guard Fatts Russell, at No. 1 in the conference at present.

“Right now, in May, I’ve got Maryland at No. 1. Qudus Wahab coming in from Georgetown, Fatts Russell from Rhode Island, great transfers," Katz said. "Point guard, big man, rim protector. The question now: do they get Aaron Wiggins, Darryl Morsell and Eric Ayala back? If they do, Maryland could be the pick to win the Big Ten. And I think there’s a good chance they will.”

Michigan, which recently added one of the nation’s top transfers in former Coastal Carolina guard Devante’ Jones, has slipped to No. 2 on Katz’s list, which he said had a lot to do with the recent departure of star wing Franz Wagner.

“We know Isaiah Livers isn’t coming back, Eli Brooks is, but Michigan is going to lack experience,” Katz said. “Hunter Dickinson will be the anchor inside, that’s the plan. But experience will be lacking for the Wolverines, and that’s why I’ve got them down at the two spot.”

The only other program to appear ahead of Ohio State was Purdue, which went 2-1 against the Buckeyes in three razor-thin games last season.

“Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey –– the big question, of course, is Trevion Williams,” Katz said. “If he returns, Purdue could win the Big Ten.”

There are still plenty of factors that could sway things in the coming months, with the NBA Draft process and transfer portal factored in, but as for now, the Buckeyes are firmly holding onto a top five spot, and could soon be moving up.