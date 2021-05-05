COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann openly admitted last week that if neither of his All-Big Ten performers return to the program for the 2021-22 season, the Buckeyes will be facing a challenge.

However, Holtmann said he’s not letting that sway the direction of his messaging to forward E.J. Liddell and guard Duane Washington Jr. this offseason, as both explore the NBA Draft process before making a final decision about their future.