 BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes slated at No. 4 in 'Rothstein 45' rankings for '21-22
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-04 12:24:51 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Buckeyes slated at No. 4 in 'Rothstein 45' rankings for '21-22

The Buckeyes rank highly in yet another set of early preseason rankings.
The Buckeyes rank highly in yet another set of early preseason rankings. (USA Today Sports)
Griffin Strom • BuckeyeGrove
Team Writer
@GriffinStrom3

Searching for a reason to feel good about the Ohio State men's basketball team heading into the summer? Look no further.

Chris Holtmann's Buckeyes may have lost in the opening round of this past NCAA Tournament to No. 15 seed Oral Roberts, but college basketball insider Jon Rothstein sees Ohio State moving up a rung from its No. 2-seed status in the coming season.

As part of the "Rothstein 45" rankings, the Buckeyes appeared at No. 4, behind only 2021 national runner-up Gonzaga at No. 3, 2018 national champion Villanova at No. 2, and UCLA, which comes in at No. 1 after losing in the Final Four this past season.

Rothstein top 10
Rank Team Conference

No. 1

UCLA

Pac-12

No. 2

Villanova

Big East

No. 3

Gonzaga

WCC

No. 4

Ohio State

Big Ten

No. 5

Purdue

Big Ten

No. 6

Baylor

Big 12

No. 7

Michigan

Big Ten

No. 8

Kansas

Big 12

No. 9

Maryland

Big Ten

No. 10

Alabama

SEC

The Buckeyes are the highest ranked Big Ten program on the list, although Purdue, Michigan and Maryland all turned up in the top 10 as well, coming in at No. 5, No. 7 and No. 9, respectively.

Seven Big Ten teams appeared in the list of 45, with Rothstein placing Michigan State at No. 28, Indiana at No. 31 and 2020 No. 1 seed Illinois all the way down at No. 33.

Aside from the rankings, Rothstein also projected the starting five for each team in his list, and there weren't any surprises on his Ohio State predictions.

Rothstein's projected starting lineup
Position Player Year

G

Jamari Wheeler

Senior (fifth year)

G

Duane Washington Jr.

Senior

F

Justice Sueing

Senior (fifth year)

F

E.J. Liddell

Junior

C

Kyle Young

Senior (fifth year)

In this scenario, the only change to the Buckeyes' starting five from last season would be the addition of Penn State transfer guard Jamari Wheeler, who is favored to replace departing senior CJ Walker at the point guard position for Ohio State.

RELATED: New transfer additions have plenty of history with Holtmann, Buckeyes

Jamari Wheeler 2020-21 stats
Games played (started) PPG FG% APG RPG SPG

25 (25)

6.8

.399

3.5

4.2

1.8

Rothstein's projected lineup assumes that 2020 first-team All-Big Ten performer E.J. Liddell and third-team honoree Duane Washington Jr. both return to the program after declaring for the NBA Draft in the offseason.

Rothstein lists Wheeler, Indiana transfer big man Joey Brunk and incoming freshmen Malaki Branham and Kalen Etzler as "key newcomers" for the Buckeyes, who have lost both Musa Jallow and Ibrahima Diallo to the transfer portal this offseason.

RELATED: How does the Diallo transfer impact recruiting for Ohio State?

Besides some changes in on-court personnel, the Buckeyes are also expected to make a new assistant coaching hire at some point this offseason, as Terry Johnson, who served as Holtmann's "defensive coordinator" for the past seven seasons, left the program to join Matt Painter and Purdue in April.

RELATED: Terry Johnson opens up on move from Ohio State to Purdue

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29oaW9zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvYnVja2V5ZXMtc2xhdGVkLWF0LW5vLTQtaW4tcm90aHN0ZWlu LTQ1LXJhbmtpbmdzLWZvci0yMS0yMiIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7 CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIp LCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQi KVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVy Z3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUg bGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20v Y3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3Jl KHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1n IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0y JmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZvaGlvc3RhdGUucml2YWxz LmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZidWNrZXllcy1zbGF0ZWQtYXQtbm8tNC1pbi1yb3Ro c3RlaW4tNDUtcmFua2luZ3MtZm9yLTIxLTIyJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMjkmY3Y9 Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBj b21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK