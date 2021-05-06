With the college basketball transfer market livelier than ever before this offseason, the Buckeyes have seen pieces come and go just like any number of other top programs around the country.

Most recently, class of 2019 center Ibrahima Diallo appeared in the transfer portal at the start of the week, becoming the second Ohio State player to do so this offseason after the departure of four-year guard Musa Jallow.

Head coach Chris Holtmann has added two new Buckeyes to the fold out of the portal as well, with Penn State transfer guard Jamari Wheeler and Indiana transfer center Joey Brunk coming aboard in recent months.