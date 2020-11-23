BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes land a commitment from Rivals100 wide receiver Caleb Burton

The Buckeyes continue to have some work left to do in this current recruiting cycle, but they are definitely making their presence known in next year's class.

Ohio State already has the No. 1 class in the 2022, and just added one of the top prospects in the country to the fold today. Caleb Burton, the No. 29 overall junior on Rivals, announced his commitment to Ryan Day and his staff moments ago, with this decision coming four days after five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers joined forces with the Buckeyes.

This is incredible news for a program that already holds pledges from four of the top 25 players in the country: CJ Hicks, Dasan McCullough, Gabe Powers and Ewers. Not to mention that they're continuing to establish a stronghold in Ohio with Jyaire Brown and Tegra Tshabola in the fold, and have top-15 tight ends Bennett Christian and Benji Gosnell committed.



In Burton, Ohio State is keeping up their trend of landing coveted wide receivers from the Lone Star State. They signed Jaxon Smith-Njigba in 2020 and borderline five-star recruit Garrett Wilson the year before. If Burton's current ranking holds or improves, then he'll eventually earn five-star status on our rankings service.