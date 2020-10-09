Ohio State has done an excellent job of recruiting in Missouri, specifically in St. Louis over the past few years, but they were unable to continue that momentum into the 2022 cycle today.

While his recruitment is still far from over, five-star wideout Luther Burden announced his commitment to Oklahoma just over an hour ago. Burden ramped things up in recent weeks with a top 12 in August, a top five a month later and a decision less than three weeks later.

I don't believe the Buckeyes are going to be done recruiting Burden whatsoever, but we wanted to take a look at some of their other options at wide receiver in the 2022 cycle. In the story below, BuckeyeGrove takes a look at where things stand with the junior pass catchers Ohio State has offered, and another one who can receive the green light soon.