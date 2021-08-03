Buckeyes drop 13 spots in updated preseason rankings

If you thought Duane Washington's departure wouldn't mean much in terms of Ohio State's preseason standing, think again.

In one set of way-too-early rankings, the Buckeyes fell from No. 5 to No. 18 in the country in the wake of the shooting guard's decision to remain in the NBA Draft instead of return to the Columbus program.

ESPN's Jeff Borzello ranked Ohio State No. 18 in the country in his latest top 25 countdown last week, which was by far the furthest slide of any single team on his list.

It comes as little surprise that the loss of the Buckeyes' leading scorer from a season ago was named as essentially the sole reason for Ohio State's slip.

"It was clear he was more likely than E.J. Liddell to keep his name in the NBA draft, and the Buckeyes exploring guard options in the transfer portal in late June and early July cemented that idea," Borzello wrote. "Washington leaving really hurts the Buckeyes on the offensive end, though. He was capable of huge scoring games, including his 32-point effort in the Big Ten tournament title game against Illinois."

Aside from Washington, four starters remained the same from ESPN's previous projections for the Buckeyes, with Penn State transfer guard Jamari Wheeler at the one, and redshirt senior Justice Sueing, Liddell and super senior Kyle Young rounding out the frontcourt.

Replacing Washington in the backcourt is senior 3-point sharpshooter Justin Ahrens, according to the updated projections, but Ahrens is not the only option for the Buckeyes at that spot.

"Without Washington, Chris Holtmann could look at part-time starter Justin Ahrens, who is the best shooter on the team, or incoming top-50 freshman Malaki Branham," Borzello wrote. "Ohio State did give itself another option when it landed Louisiana transfer Cedric Russell, a first-team all-Sun Belt guard who averaged 17.2 points and shot 40% from 3-point range last season. Russell had 26 points in the season opener against Baylor and also had 25 points against Louisiana Tech in December."