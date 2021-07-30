Washington goes undrafted, signs two-way deal with Pacers

However, the leading scorer from the Buckeyes' 2020-21 campaign did ink a deal with the Indiana Pacers shortly thereafter. First reported by NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski , Washington signed a two-way contract that will allow him to play for both the Pacers and the Fort Wayne Mad Ants –– Indiana's G League team.

Duane Washington did not hear his name called during Thursday night's NBA Draft.

There had been some thought that Washington, a prolific scorer and volume shooter, could sneak into the second round of the draft, but the Grand Rapids, Michigan, native was not selected, which means that Keita Bates-Diop remains the last Buckeye to be taken in the draft back in 2018.

Washington, who played three seasons in Columbus, declared for the NBA Draft following the end of this past season.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan, native scored 26 points over two five-on-five scrimmages during the 2021 NBA Draft Combine from June 24-25, including a 17-point performance in the final exhibition. Washington earned an invite to the combine after an impressive showing at the G League Elite Camp from June 19-21 in Chicago.

Washington had a career-year as a junior, averaging a team-best 16.4 points per game to help make Washington a third-team All-Big Ten honoree. Washington started all 31 of his appearances for Ohio State this past season, shooting 41 percent from the field, 37 percent from 3-point range and nearly 84 percent from the free throw line along the way.

Besides his career-best scoring output, Washington also upped his assist average to a career-high 2.9 per game, which was second only to point guard CJ Walker.

Just one Big Ten player was selected in the first round of Thursday's draft, with Michigan's Franz Wagner going No. 8 overall to the Orlando Magic, but seven players from the conference were taken in total by night's end.

Aside from Wagner, Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu, Iowa's Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp, Michigan's Isaiah Livers, Nebraska's Dalano Banton and Maryland's Aaron Wiggins all heard their name called.