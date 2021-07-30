Holtmann talks first impressions of Malaki Branham

With a roster that features eight seniors on scholarship though –– and many of them at the wing positions –– it may be unrealistic to assume a fresh-faced teenager will make an immediate impact on such a veteran squad. However, this past year’s Ohio Mr. Basketball and the No. 40 overall recruit in the class of 2021 appears to have all the prerequisite talent to do so.

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– There were plenty of high hopes for Malaki Branham around the Buckeye program before Duane Washington opted to depart from the team this offseason, but once Ohio State lost its leading scorer, expectations grew even further for the true freshman St. Vincent-St. Mary product.

“Really excited about Malaki, I’m really excited about his growth and his future moving forward. He’s young for his class and he’s still got a young frame, you can tell,” Holtmann said. “He’s got to get stronger, he’s got to get more physical, I think his leg strength, his upper body strength, all that has to take steps forward.”

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said Tuesday that Branham has impressed him so far this offseason, but by the sound of things, the in-state prospect still has a long way to go before his natural ability will translate into consistent high-level performances in Big Ten action.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 180 pounds, just two players on the Ohio State roster are lighter; 6-foot-2 guard Meechie Johnson at 172, and grad transfer guard Jamari Wheeler, who weighs 170 at 6-foot-1.

Wheeler is one of three senior guards for the Buckeyes, including Bucknell transfer Jimmy Sotos and recent Louisiana transfer addition Cedric Russell, but Holtmann will have a trio of first or second-year backcourt players at his disposal as well with Branham, Johnson and Eugene Brown.

“I’m excited about our young guards. I think they’re gonna be young, they’re gonna go through growing pains for sure, but I’m excited about our young guards that we have –– including Malaki,” Holtmann said. “And there’ll certainly be times where we play a lot of three-guard lineups this year.”

Johnson, who could have been a high school senior last season, averaged just 5.8 minutes per game in 2020-21, and Brown only a fraction more. However, Branham is more highly-touted recruit than either of them.

“He’s such a tremendous kid, and he’s got really good size and length. His wingspan’s about 6-9 at 6-4,” Holtmann said. “His ball skills have continued to grow and improve. In high school he kind of played all over, really, for their team. He’ll play more of either a guard or wing spot here, primarily.”

For those expecting results straight away though, just remember how many other Buckeyes will be holding down a similar position next season.

Aside from Russell and Brown at shooting guard, the Buckeyes also have seniors Justice Sueing, Seth Towns and Justin Ahrens to take account of at small forward.

With a true rotation still months away from taking shape in all likelihood though, Holtmann said to expect of Branham both flashes of brilliance as well as mistakes to learn from as he begins his Buckeye career.

“Really excited for what he can be. I think he’ll look like a freshman at times, and then he’ll look like a guy that has a tremendous future at times,” Holtmann said. “That’s the natural development for young players.”