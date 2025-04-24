Ohio State: Analyzing impact as Buckeyes land Beau Atkinson in portal

Ohio State has quickly put spring camp in the rearview mirror. DTE has picks for standouts on offense.
Top Ohio State targets Jackson Cantwell and Bralan Womack have set their commitment dates.
Ohio State flips TCU receiver commitment Brock Boyd as Brian Hartline lands receiver No. 3 in the 2026 cycle.
Ohio State wrapped up spring camp on Saturday, and the next phase of roster management begins on Wednesday.
RJ Day and Brady Edmunds were nearly inseparable at Sunday's Elite 11 regional camp in Ohio.
Ohio State has quickly put spring camp in the rearview mirror. DTE has picks for standouts on offense.
Top Ohio State targets Jackson Cantwell and Bralan Womack have set their commitment dates.
Ohio State flips TCU receiver commitment Brock Boyd as Brian Hartline lands receiver No. 3 in the 2026 cycle.