Brian Hartline continues to build Ohio State WR room with Carnell Tate

“3 year PhD program now available from WR in Columbus, OH. Professor Hartline is the best there is!” Brown wrote, tagging five-star wide receivers Brandon Inniss and Carnell Tate , along with four-star Noah Rogers . “Get your applications in ASAP. Classes fill up fast. Also, the guys majoring in throwing here are pretty good too.”

It’s not like Hartline needed an advertisement.

Since he was officially named Ohio State’s program’s wide receiver coach in 2018, taking over as the interim coach in 2018 for Zach Smith and being promoted to the full time role in 2019, the former Buckeye wide receiver has brought in four five-star receivers — Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming, Emeka Egbuka and Tate, who committed to the Buckeyes Monday — and has developed two first-round picks in Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, with likely more on the way.

To Hartline, who outright said he doesn’t like the WRU title, it’s just the product of what he’s always known. It’s what happens when he has a room filled with receivers that work hard.

It’s the product of what he’s always felt about the receivers in his room that all have the same goal of developing to get to the next level.

That’s why Hartline doesn’t view himself as a master recruiter, something he says has a bad connotation. He’s just relaying the same message that convinced Wilson, Olave and Smith-Njigba to choose and get developed at Ohio State.

“I think it’s more important to identify talent than it is to communicate the information of why we’re different than others,” Hartline said. “I think recruiting has a bad connotation to it. I don’t do anything different than just explain why Ohio State’s a great university and how Ohio State can help maximize and reach their goals. Clearly a message is probably pretty important, but I think we pride ourselves more on not necessarily finding the best guys, but finding the right guys.”

That process begins for some before they even make Ohio State their home.

Coming into camp as a 2025 Texas A&M commit, Winston Watkins Jr. said he was given he “keys to success” by Hartline, getting a taste of what life would be like at Ohio State, what he described as “one of those WRUs in the county.”