Winston Watkins Jr. left his second one-on-one rep shaking his head.

The 2025 receiver had a defensive back grabbing the back of his shirt the entire route, keeping him away from a football within reach. It's something Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline saw too, shaking his head saying, "There's no refs out here."

Watkins was one of the more high-profile prospects on the field Tuesday, coming in with offers from Georgia, Tennessee and Texas along with being a Texas A&M commit. He had something to prove, something to earn.

And he proved it on his very next rep, earning him an Ohio State offer.