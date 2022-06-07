2025 WR Winston Watkins Jr. makes statement, earns Ohio State offer
Winston Watkins Jr. left his second one-on-one rep shaking his head.
The 2025 receiver had a defensive back grabbing the back of his shirt the entire route, keeping him away from a football within reach. It's something Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline saw too, shaking his head saying, "There's no refs out here."
Watkins was one of the more high-profile prospects on the field Tuesday, coming in with offers from Georgia, Tennessee and Texas along with being a Texas A&M commit. He had something to prove, something to earn.
And he proved it on his very next rep, earning him an Ohio State offer.
