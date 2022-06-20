2023 five-star WR Carnell Tate picks Ohio State

Ever since Brian Hartline joined the staff as the wide receivers coach, Ohio State has had a pipeline of receivers. Whether it’s Terry McLaurin, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson or Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Buckeyes have shown that they can develop receivers and get them to the next level. It’s a pipeline Carnell Tate made official that he wanted to be a part of. The 2023 five-star receiver, the No. 1 receiver in the class and the fifth-ranked player in Rivals Top 250 rankings announced his commitment to the Buckeyes, joining four-star wide receiver Bryson Rodgers in the class. " It feels great being a Buckeye now," Tate told Rivals national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove. "I finally get to work with Coach Hartline and stuff like that and not play the recruiting game anymore. Like it's all about ball and he's all about developing his players and his receivers. We're just focusing on ball and helping me get developed and get ready to play there."

Tate is the first five-star wide receiver to pick Ohio State since Emeka Egbuka in 2021, and is the first five-star athlete in a 2023 class that includes four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery, four-star tight end Ty Lockwood and four-star safety Malik Hartford. Tate’s decision came down to Ohio State, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and Notre Dame, giving the Buckeyes their fifth recruit in the 2023 class from the state of Florida, along with four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson, four-star athlete Cedrick Hawkins, four-star running back Mark Fletcher and Rodgers. While Tate officially joins the 2023 class, Ohio State continues to wait on a decision from five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss, who was in Columbus this past weekend on an official visit, and four-star wide receiver Noah Rogers.

What this means for Ohio State