2024 WR Tyseer Denmark shows why he has Ohio State's attention

Tyseer Denmark made a statement the first time he touched the ball at Ohio State’s 7-on-7 camp Thursday. The 2024 wide receiver out of Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia was found on an out route along the right sideline. The nearest defensive back wasn’t even close, coming only within two or three steps of the 5-foot-11, 180-pound receiver that has gotten the attention of programs like Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas, Texas A&M and USC. But that was just the start. Denmark continued to dominate on slants, staying two or three steps ahead on crossing routes with opposing defensive backs barely touching him, bringing him down in the two-hand touch event. There’s a reason why wide receivers coach Brian Hartline was there for every snap. There’s a reason why both quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis and head coach Ryan Day made sure to stop by. Denmark showed off talent that was worth watching. And he knew people were watching. “I definitely feel comfortable up here. It feels like home,” Denmark, the No. 21 wide receiver in the 2024 class, told Scarlet and Gray Report. “Every time I come up here, it’s love.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ZZXAsIHRoaXMga2lk4oCZcyBmYXN0LiA8YnI+PGJyPkFsYWJhbWEs IEdlb3JnaWEsIE5vdHJlIERhbWUsIFRleGFzLCBUZXhhcyBBJmFtcDtNIGFu ZCBVU0MgYXJlIGFsbCBpbiBvbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3R5c2VlcjVkZW5tYXJrP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB0eXNl ZXI1ZGVubWFyazwvYT4uIDxicj48YnI+T2gsIGFuZCBPaGlvIFN0YXRlLiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNjRUdXV1QXVqNSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv LzY0VHV1dUF1ajU8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9P aGlvU3RfUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBPaGlvU3RfUml2 YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vOEV4YWlBMXRNMCI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzhFeGFpQTF0TTA8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ29saW4g R2F5IChAQ29saW5HYXlfUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0NvbGluR2F5X1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTUzNzQ2MTAwNTYyOTkz OTcxNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDE2LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

More importantly to Denmark, though, was the opportunity to get back in front of Hartline. As soon as the Ohio State wide receivers coach offered him in December, the 2024 four-star receiver said he’s been talking with him seemingly once per day, eager to teach him how to improve on his position, whether it's getting in and out of reads or developing more efficiency catching balls. Really, for Denmark, Hartline is preaching to him everything he preaches to the receivers in his locker room. “Everything because up here, he makes his receivers go 100% every day,” Denmark said. When he got the Ohio State offer, Denmark said that his recruitment exploded, saying that Notre Dame, Michigan State, Michigan, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Cincinnati, Oregon and USC, along with the Buckeyes are showing him the most love. But it doesn’t matter how much love the schools show, Denmark said. It’s about how he feels, a part of his recruitment he’s going to wait on until he can have coaches reach out to him in September.