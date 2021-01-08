BuckeyeGrove - After nearly opting-out, Wyatt Davis looks to cap 'special' season

After nearly opting-out, Wyatt Davis looks to cap 'special' season
As the Buckeyes put on their Sugar Bowl victory shirts and hats as they left the football field celebrating their 49-28 victory over No. 2 Clemson, Wyatt Davis was stopped by teammates who reminded him of something as he entered the locker room.
He almost wasn't going to be part of the season in which Ohio State played in 2020.
"There were guys after the Clemson game messing with me saying ‘Wow, you would’ve chose to sit out, miss out on this,'" Davis said Thursday. "Words can’t really describe how I feel, personally, to have this opportunity."
On Sept. 11, Davis opted out of the 2020 season and announced his preparation for the 2021 NFL draft since, at the time, the Big Ten Conference had postponed its football season.
Little did he know that just five days later the conference would reimplement the season, and Davis opted to return and retake his place at right guard along the Ohio State offensive line.
"I remember watching in high school the national championship and how much of a big deal it is for me," Davis said. "Me telling myself at a young age back then ‘Hopefully, one day, I’ll be on that field playing.’ Here I am now a couple years later with that opportunity. It’s definitely special.”
His decision to return paid massive dividends for himself and the Buckeyes. Paved by the protection up front, Ohio State is averaging 272.6 rushing yards per game, which is fifth-best in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Davis won the Big Ten Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year award and was also named a first team All-American, becoming the only player to repeat such a distinction after earning honors in 2019.
Looking back to when he was a prep player, Davis said he remembers his reason for making the venture to Ohio State all the way from Bellflower, California.
"For me, personally, I’m infatuated with programs like Ohio State," Davis said. "It was the easy decision for me. If you’re going to go through college football and put yourself through the type of commitment that it is, why not go to a school that puts you in the position to play for it all?”
Davis came to Ohio State with big dreams and a bigger drive to achieve them, and his work ethic was taken to higher levels after learning from Buckeyes offensive line coach Greg Studrawa.
The redshirt-junior said Studrawa's film sessions have taught him so much because of the way the veteran coach conducts them. Davis said the material covered is then worked on the practice field, then translates come game time.
"I feel more nervous to make mistakes in practice than I do in games just because he expects a lot out of us," Davis said. "He pushes us to get to points where we’re at now and to have success for yourself as well as the team."
The offensive linemen are held to a standard of excellence under the eye of Studrawa, according to Davis. From starters to walk-ons, each player is held accountable in the same way, which Davis considers to be his coach's best quality.
Davis said Studrawa is a leader for the Buckeyes offensive linemen, and after all he's learned and been taught, his coach deserves just as much praise.
"For me, it’s more so I want to play so hard because of him and how he pushed us because I know he’s doing everything in his power to put us in a greater position to succeed," Davis said. "As far as me playing, I feel like I have to return the favor."
Davis won't be considering 'what could've been' during the National Championship against No. 1 Alabama come Monday night. The game culminates what has been a decorated career and resilient season for Davis.
And he's sure glad he played alongside his Buckeyes teammates through it all.
"It’s honestly crazy how everything I wanted to happen this season is happening," Davis said. "Now we just have to go finish."