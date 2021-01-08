BuckeyeGrove - After nearly opting-out, Wyatt Davis looks to cap 'special' season

As the Buckeyes put on their Sugar Bowl victory shirts and hats as they left the football field celebrating their 49-28 victory over No. 2 Clemson, Wyatt Davis was stopped by teammates who reminded him of something as he entered the locker room.

He almost wasn't going to be part of the season in which Ohio State played in 2020.

"There were guys after the Clemson game messing with me saying ‘Wow, you would’ve chose to sit out, miss out on this,'" Davis said Thursday. "Words can’t really describe how I feel, personally, to have this opportunity."

On Sept. 11, Davis opted out of the 2020 season and announced his preparation for the 2021 NFL draft since, at the time, the Big Ten Conference had postponed its football season.

Little did he know that just five days later the conference would reimplement the season, and Davis opted to return and retake his place at right guard along the Ohio State offensive line.

"I remember watching in high school the national championship and how much of a big deal it is for me," Davis said. "Me telling myself at a young age back then ‘Hopefully, one day, I’ll be on that field playing.’ Here I am now a couple years later with that opportunity. It’s definitely special.”

RELATED: Ohio State's Ryan Day: 'The goal was to win the national championship'

His decision to return paid massive dividends for himself and the Buckeyes. Paved by the protection up front, Ohio State is averaging 272.6 rushing yards per game, which is fifth-best in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Davis won the Big Ten Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year award and was also named a first team All-American, becoming the only player to repeat such a distinction after earning honors in 2019.