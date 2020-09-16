BuckeyeGrove - Wyatt Davis says he wants to play for Ohio State this season

"I want Buckeye nation to know that I want to play this season for Ohio State and I am working now to make that a reality," Davis said in a statement on social media.

The 2019 All-American offensive lineman posted a statement Wednesday thanking Ohio State administrators for their work on salvaging the Big Ten season, and said he wants to play for the program this fall.

Wyatt Davis is just days removed from declaring for the NFL Draft, but he's already working on coming back to play for the Buckeyes.

Davis was named a first-time team captain in August, but the former five-star recruit became the first Buckeye to opt out of the season when he released a statement on social media Friday.

With speculation quickly spreading about the season’s reinstatement, Davis made it known that he had not yet signed with an agent, and could still potentially return to the team pending a quick decision from the conference.

The announcement came later than many expected, but it appears Wednesday was soon enough for Davis to change his mind.

Ohio State and the rest of the Big Ten teams are scheduled to play nine games in nine weeks, with the final week determining the conference champion ahead of the College Football Playoff selection show that takes place on Dec. 20.

Before Davis announced his decision to return, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith told media that he and his wife had spoken to Davis several times, and even briefly took a phone call from him in the middle of the same press conference.

Preseason All-American cornerback Shaun Wade followed Davis in opting out to declare for the draft Monday, but during an appearance on SportsCenter Wednesday, Wade said he hasn't thought about his final decision on whether or not to return.



