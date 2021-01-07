To say the 2020 season has brought sweeping changes for senior defensive back Marcus Williamson would be an understatement.

But to also say Williamson is just another player in the Buckeyes secondary would be a bigger understatement, too. He very well could be an X-factor in Monday's National Championship game against No. 1 Alabama.

“Anytime you have a group of competitors like I feel we are as a secondary, you do look forward to these opportunities,” Williamson said on Wednesday. “You’re on the biggest stage in college football. I think we’ve grown a lot as a unit. Just go out there and show how much we worked all throughout the year.”

After a rollercoaster of a preseason, the Westerville, Ohio, native made his first-career start in the season-opener against Nebraska after making appearances in 27 games in his previous three years.

Since then, Williamson has played in the slot corner position and contributed on special teams much like he had in previous seasons.