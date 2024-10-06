Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 6, 2024
5 Thoughts: On Ohio State's run game, Sonny Styles and a win vs. Iowa
circle avatar
Bill Landis  •  DottingTheEyes
Staff
Twitter
@BillLandis25
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement