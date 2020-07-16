BuckeyeGrove - 3-2-1: Progress in the Peach State

In this recruiting-themed edition of "3-2-1," which is presented by Infinit Nutrition, BuckeyeGrove takes a look at some of the most recent news relating to Ohio State football and basketball recruiting. Down below, we talk about three things we learned recently, a couple of questions that we still have and dish out one bold prediction for the 2021 cycle. Some of the topics below include a discussion on a Rivals250 defensive back who is once again on the market, Ohio State's pursuit of a Clemson pledge and the performances of the Buckeyes' 2022 commits at a recent camp.

Three Things We Learned

1. Jordan Hancock is back on the market On Tuesday, big news materialized in the recruiting world as Rivals250 defensive back Jordan Hancock reopened his recruitment. This is the second time a Clemson pledge has decommitted from the Tigers in this recruiting cycle. The primary beneficiaries of this decision appear to be Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell says that Hancock told him these are the three programs he’s focused on right now. Farrell did note, however, that Hancock said he is leaning toward the Buckeyes at this juncture. As soon as I learned about Hancock’s decommittment, I dropped in a FutureCast for Ohio State to land the product out of Suwanee, Georgia. A dozen other members of our Rivals team agree that Ryan Day’s program is now the favorite as the Buckeyes hold 100 percent of the FutureCast predictions that have been submitted on Hancock’s profile. This was not too surprising as, if some of you all may recall, Hancock posted an eyes emoji tweet an hour after Devonta Smith’s decommitment on June 25. A number of Ohio State pledges, including Ben Christman and TreVeyon Henderson, tweeted directly at Hancock following that post.

All FutureCast predictions submitted on Jordan Hancock's Rivals profile page are in favor of the Buckeyes. (Jordan Hancock/Twitter)

Two Questions We Have

1. Is landing Barrett Carter a legitimate possibility for the Buckeyes? Hancock may not be the only prospect from North Gwinnett High School who could team up with Ohio State in the 2021 cycle. Barrett Carter, who committed to Clemson a couple of months after Hancock did, now appears to be on TreVeyon Henderson’s radar. Henderson sent a public message to Carter on Instagram a couple of nights ago, saying, “Barrett get ready for that convo.” Carter responded with, “I’m ready trey what’s up.” Some may brush that off as a troll on Carter’s part, but there were those who said the same about Hancock’s tweet last month, which proved to have some legitimacy to it. Also, I noted in a Skull Session earlier this month that the top-40 overall prospect on Rivals may not be out of reach for Ohio State. Although it was more so speculation than anything else, I heard Carter could possibly make the move to Columbus if Hancock wound up committing to the Buckeyes.

Ohio State missed out on Barrett Carter a couple of months ago, but the program may still have a shot at the elite linebacker. (Rivals.com)

The reason for this belief is that Carter did not necessarily give much of a reason, at least publicly that is, for his decision to choose Clemson. When reading this piece and this one as well, I am inclined to agree as his quotes didn’t really give much of a reasoning for picking the program. If Hancock’s decision influenced the second-ranked inside linebacker on Rivals to choose the Tigers as well, Hancock joining Ohio State’s class may lead to Carter reconsidering his commitment. I’m definitely not as confident in the Buckeyes’ pursuit of Carter as I am when evaluating their chances with Hancock, but this will be an interesting situation to pay attention to. Even though Jaylen Johnson and Reid Carrico are in the fold, Ohio State would gladly welcome Carter into their 2021 class. 2. Will virtual visits be a crucial aspect of the recruiting world in the future? There is no questioning the impact that virtual visits have had for collegiate programs over the past four months. With prospects not having been allowed to step foot on campuses since mid-March, coaches have needed to get creative and show them the program in a way they have never seen before. The dead period will not end until Aug. 31 at the earliest, so look for these types of visits to continue over the next few weeks. I've spoken with a few prospects, most recently Jalon Walker, about their virtual tours of Ohio State's campus and their time with the staff. It's definitely preferable to actually get to a school and see it in person, but the Buckeyes have done a good job of laying out the academic and athletic opportunities in Columbus during these visits. Given the great reception to virtual visits at Ohio State and other colleges over the past few months, I pose these questions because it's something I've been considering recently. Even when everything is back to normal as it was before the beginning of March, will these visits still be important in the recruiting world? Will there be any limitations, specifically during traditional dead periods? The second question is a little bit more complicated, but I'm going with a definitive "yes" response to the first question. A prospect and his family may be on the fence about paying for a far trip to a school, so that particular school can just ask for an hour or two of their time and show them the campus, facilities and other important aspects of the program. If the experience goes well, then they can begin the process of scheduling an unofficial or official visit to the school. If not, there won't be too much time and resources wasted by either party. I'm not advocating that virtual tours should take the place of a physical visit to a campus; rather, I believe it could lead to some prospects checking out a school that they may not have previously considered taking a trip to.

One Bold Prediction