BuckeyeGrove - Talking recruiting with CJ Hicks

OBETZ, Ohio – There was no shortage of Ohio State commits at Saturday’s Elite Underclassmen Camp at The Fortress just south of downtown Columbus.

CJ Hicks led a contingent of Ohio State commits that included the likes of Jack Sawyer, Jyaire Brown and Tegra Tshabola who were all in attendance for one of the few camps to take place over this summer.

While it was a good chance for these players to all be at the same event, there also was work to be done and groups were kept small to comply with social distancing regulations that were put into place to keep everyone healthy at this event.

We caught up with Hicks during the event and asked him about the recruiting effort now that his recruitment is completed and just how it felt to be out in the bright summer sun putting in a little work in advance of a hopeful season.