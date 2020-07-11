BuckeyeGrove - Checking in with Tegra Tshabola

OBETZ, Ohio – Ohio State commit Tegra Tshabola is one of those players who likes to let his actions on the field speak louder than any words that he may say in an interview.

That does not mean that the class of 2022 commit is shy by any stretch of the imagination and we had the opportunity to catch up with him on Saturday as he was one of several Ohio State commits to take part in the Elite Underclassmen Camp.

Tshabola was part of a week-long run on the class of 2022 for Ohio State as the Buckeyes landed the big offensive lineman along with CJ Hicks and Jyaire Brown.

We caught up with the lineman before his window of action at the camp got started and just talked a little bit about life after the recruiting process and what is next. Did Tshabola tell us who he is working on to get him to be part of this class or was he able to keep that under wraps? Watch the video and find out.